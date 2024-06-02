The Justice Department cannot release audio from President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur due to the threat of potential deepfakes, the DOJ argued in a Friday court filing.

The filing came as part of a legal challenge against Biden’s efforts to exercise executive privilege over the recording to keep it from the public. The DOJ acknowledged in its Friday filing that there is already enough public audio available to create AI deepfakes of both Biden and Hur

