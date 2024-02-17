The Justice Department on Friday said it will consult with various intelligence agencies and law enforcement to identify any classified information during a discussion between President Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur in response to a request from House Republicans demanding the transcript, and any recordings of the interview.
“Several of the materials listed in your February 12 letter require review for classification and protection of national defense information,&
