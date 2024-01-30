The Justice Department announced Monday that Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo back surgery over the weekend and transfer power to a deputy attorney general during the procedure.
“On Saturday, February 3, 2024, the Attorney General will undergo a minimally invasive back procedure called an interlaminar decompression at L4-L5 to address stenosis,” DOJ spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement obtained by Fox News.
“The procedure requires gen
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- First on Fox: Republican National Committee January fundraising best monthly haul in 2024 cycle - January 30, 2024
- Jean Carnahan, Missouri’s first female U.S. senator, dies at 90: ‘A fearless trailblazer’ - January 30, 2024
- Ron DeSantis calls for Ilhan Omar’s deportation, expulsion from Congress for ‘Somalia First’ comments - January 30, 2024