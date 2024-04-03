The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the state of Utah, including the Utah Department of Corrections (UDOC), for allegedly discriminating against a transgender inmate who removed his own testicles after suffering from gender dysphoria.

In Monday’s announcement, the DOJ claims the state violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by discriminating against the inmate on the basis of the individual’s gender dysphoria “by denying her equal access to healthcare

