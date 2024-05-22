EXCLUSIVE: House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is demanding that the Justice Department “take immediate action” to prosecute ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen for making false statements and admitting to stealing during the unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump.
Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter Emmer, R-Minn., sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday, urging the DOJ “take immediate action” on the multiple crimina
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DOJ urged to ‘take immediate action’ to prosecute Michael Cohen over string of alleged lies - May 22, 2024
- ‘Insult to injury’: Florida lawmakers erupt over Cuban officials touring secure parts of top airport - May 22, 2024
- Fauci adviser’s alleged destruction of COVID origin docs must be probed by AG: Rand Paul - May 22, 2024