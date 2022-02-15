Dolbey’s Computer-Assisted Coding Ranks Best in KLAS for Six Years in a Row

The 2022 Best in KLAS Software and Services report leverages feedback from customers to rank healthcare solutions on their efficiency and effectiveness.

CONCORD, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dolbey Fusion CAC computer-assisted coding solution has been ranked Best in KLAS for the sixth year in a row. Dolbey’s Fusion CAC is utilized by hospitals and health systems to streamline the entire revenue cycle process. Fusion CAC uses a single engine that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance documentation integrity, proper reimbursement and regulatory compliance.

The 2022 Best in KLAS Software and Services report leverages feedback from customers to rank healthcare solutions on their efficiency and effectiveness. Anonymous feedback KLAS received about Dolbey includes:

Hospital Executive – “The vendor’s support does really well compared to other vendors’ support. Dolbey’s support is way better. The executives give us a call and ask for feedback, so they get very involved.”

Hospital Director – “When managing coders, we need good metrics to judge their productivity and quality. Fusion CAC is very handy for us because it allows us to automate our processes. CAC tools don’t usually have productivity metrics built into them, but this one does.”

Hospital Executive – “Fusion CAC has made a huge difference in our coder’s productivity. Our operations team doesn’t have to go in and hunt things down in our main EMR. The system consolidates a lot of information. It organizes things to help us be more productive.”

Adam Gale, Co-Founder and CEO of KLAS Research, states, “Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

“There is no greater compliment than the approval of our partners, our customers,” states Heather Gladden, Product Manager of Dolbey. “The feedback from KLAS Research culminates with the Best in KLAS award but we value the feedback all year long. It guides our efforts to make sure our solution and our service are meeting expectations.”

About Dolbey

Dolbey’s award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improves productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, our suite of products includes CAC, CDI, CAPD, Speech Recognition, Transcription and Dictation.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider’s voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KLASresearch.

