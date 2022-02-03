Breaking News
Dolby acquires Millicast, the real-time, ultra-low-delay video streaming platform

Dolby.io + Millicast

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolby Laboratories, Inc, (NYSE DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced the acquisition of Millicast, a developer platform that provides ultra-low-latency video streaming capabilities that scale to massive audiences.

Millicast enables developers to take the highly interactive events they build with Dolby.io, from conferences to music concerts, and stream them from the presenter to audiences of more than 60,000 people with delays of less than 500 milliseconds. Millicast will also bolster Dolby.io WebRTC engineering expertise with a highly-skilled team that has developed standards such as WHIP, which enable WebRTC interoperability.

“There is a growing demand to make online events as lifelike and compelling as being there in person,” said Marie Huwe, SVP, Dolby.io. “We are thrilled to welcome the Millicast team to Dolby. Together, we expand the Dolby.io platform to make it even easier for developers and businesses to stream real-time content and immersive, interactive experiences that look and sound incredible.”

“Dolby and Millicast share a passion for enabling the future of lightning-fast, crystal-clear content streamed to thousands of participants,” said Alexandrine Platonoff, CEO, Millicast. “Together, we have the opportunity to bring ultra-low latency to a global customer base and empower them to build virtualized, massive audience experiences that feel almost as if you were there. We’re excited to become a part of Dolby and can’t wait to see what we build together.”

The vision for Dolby.io is to help developers and businesses achieve stellar audiovisual content and interactive social communications in their applications and services. A vital piece of that vision is the ability to scale quality to the demands of high-volume streaming for virtual events. Dolby has recently made several platform improvements to Dolby.io to support significantly more participants for audio and video, or audio-only. The acquisition of Millicast now brings consistent, field-tested ultra-low-latency so that audiences – small or large – can receive high-quality, interactive experiences.

Developers can try this out immediately, with sample code, at this link.

To learn more about Dolby.io and sign up for a free account, please visit https://dolby.io.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

