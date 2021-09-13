Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her Hit Song “Traitor”

Dolby teamed up with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. Fans looking to connect with Olivia on a deeper, more emotional level can enjoy SOUR today in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

“I create music to tell my story and to share how I’m feeling. Songwriting is a cathartic process that’s often the clearest window into your soul,” said Olivia. “Experiencing music in Dolby Atmos is magical and allows you to hear music in a whole new way.”

The long-form commercial provides an intimate look at Olivia as she moves seamlessly between singer-songwriter, performer, and breakthrough artist on a journey of self-discovery through her craft. With Dolby Atmos, Olivia is able to look at music in a whole new way and convey her artistic expression to connect more deeply with her music.

“Olivia’s incredible talent has not only made her one of the year’s biggest artists, but one of music’s most esteemed voices,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “With this piece, we experience the emotion of Olivia as a singer, songwriter, and performer. Listening to SOUR in Dolby Atmos is a visceral experience that will move listeners in a whole new way.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by the award-winning British director, Sophie Muller of PRETTYBIRD. Sophie has worked with some of the biggest names in music and her work has received numerous prestigious awards including a GRAMMY, a BRIT, as well as several MTV Music Video Awards.

SOUR, entirely co-written by Olivia, embodies a minimalist yet mesmerizing form of alt-pop. Each song centered on the L.A.-based artist’s beautifully detailed storytelling, unforgettably original narrative voice, and undeniable boldness. With its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, SOUR made history by earning the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever. Fans can enjoy all 15 songs from the critically acclaimed breakthrough album like never before in Dolby Atmos including the hits “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u,” which are now streaming on Apple Music.

To learn more, visit: https://www.dolby.com/experience/olivia-rodrigo/

About Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their listeners. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around you, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling melodies wash over you – nothing puts you inside the music like Dolby Atmos.

About Olivia Rodrigo

With the arrival of her record-breaking, triple-platinum debut single “drivers license,” critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo revealed the tremendous power of her raw self-expression—and ultimately cemented her status as the most promising young artist to emerge this year with the release of her first full-length album, SOUR.

The highly anticipated LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., quickly achieving RIAA Gold certification in its first week. SOUR also scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global streams. The album produced two No. 1 songs, “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” the top 5 song “deja vu,” and entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand as well.

Now RIAA Certified Platinum, SOUR is a stunning collection of songs fully reflecting Olivia’s undeniable boldness and songwriting prowess.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby.io .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

