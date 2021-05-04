Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dolby Laboratories Announces Executive Retirement

Dolby Laboratories Announces Executive Retirement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lewis Chew to retire later this year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that after more than a 30 year career of financial leadership, Lewis Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer has decided to retire later this year and focus more time on his family. The company is initiating a global search to identify its next Chief Financial Officer. During this period, Lewis will continue in his role to support the transition.

“Lewis is a distinguished financial leader who has made significant contributions to Dolby over the past nine years,” said Kevin Yeaman, Dolby Laboratories, President and CEO. “While Lewis won’t be retiring until later this year, I want to thank him now for the impact he has made on Dolby and the strong team he has built and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Lewis has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2012. During his tenure, Lewis played an integral role in building on the company’s strong financial position, navigating new business models, and supporting the expansion of Dolby experiences.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of Dolby,” said Lewis Chew, Dolby Laboratories, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “I’m proud of the teams and all the ways we’ve supported expanding Dolby experiences and have the utmost confidence in the company’s continued future success.”

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.
DLB-G

Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories
415-357-7002
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Natalia Sandin
Dolby Laboratories
650-201-8814
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.