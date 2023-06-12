Dolby to provide IMS3000 servers, audio processing, loudspeakers, and Dolby Multichannel Amplifier to more than 2,000 screens

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) and Cinépolis today announced an agreement to deliver Dolby’s spectacular experiences to more moviegoers across the globe. Cinépolis is committed to installing Dolby’s innovative, industry-leading cinema solutions on all refresh and newly built screens throughout their global circuit. This expanded Dolby and Cinépolis agreement highlights Cinépolis’ commitment to its patrons to bring them the best possible cinema experience available.

“Our agreement with an industry leader such as Cinépolis marks a significant milestone for us as we strive to extend spectacular Dolby experiences to more moviegoers around the world,” said Michael Archer, Vice President, Worldwide Cinema Sales & Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby’s long-term commitment is to support the cinema industry through quality and innovation around the globe, and this collaboration with Cinépolis moves us even closer to that goal.”

“We are proud to partner with Dolby to offer our moviegoers the overall premium cinema experience they are demanding,” said Gabriel Morales, Global IT Director, Cinépolis. “With Dolby’s more energy efficient solutions, we can move closer to Cinépolis’ sustainability goals while offering a top-of-the-line cinema experience that we look forward to delivering to our guests.”

Cinépolis will install Dolby’s IMS3000 servers, audio processing, loudspeakers, and Dolby Multichannel Amplifiers (DMA), as the core technology architecture for their remodeled theaters and new theater complexes.

Cinépolis is the largest chain in Latin America and the third largest in the world, spanning 19 countries in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This agreement will give even more moviegoers the opportunity to enjoy the cutting-edge immersive cinema experience available through Dolby’s full range of audio, imaging, and accessibility solutions.

Cinépolis has also completed the roll out of Dolby’s CineAssista accessibility products for their theaters located in Brazil. CineAssista is a complete accessibility solution that integrates LIBRAS (Brazilian sign language), with the support for automatic translation, audio description, and captions in real time on a touch screen device, dedicated for viewing and audio. CineAssista products are only available in Brazil.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema and Dolby.io are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries.

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis® is a Mexican company and remains the leader of the film and entertainment industry in Mexico and Latin America: it’s the world’s 3rd largest movie theatre circuit; the 1st largest in terms of attendance; the 1st in terms of attendance per-auditorium, and the most important outside the United States, also, it’s the world’s largest luxury cinemas exhibitor. With 885 cinemas in total across 19 countries worldwide, Cinépolis® operates 6,798 digital screens. Also, it employs a global workforce of more than 45,000 people. Cinépolis® has introduced innovative concepts to the exhibition industry, such as the ﬁrst multiplexes (Multicinemas®), the ﬁrst concept of a luxury cinema (Cinépolis VIP®), the partnership with IMAX® turned into Cinépolis IMAX®, Macro XE® screens, 4DX® screens, and Sala Junior® screen. For more information about Cinépolis®, please visit: www.cinepolis.com

