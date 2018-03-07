Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, March 6th, 2018, Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) received the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award for its efforts in the global conferencing services market at a ceremony in San Diego Tuesday evening.

Dolby Voice is audio software that’s integrated into leading video, web, and audio conferencing services. The Dolby Conference Phone provides excellent audio across rooms of all sizes, with or without a Dolby Voice enabled service. Dolby Voice and the Dolby are currently available from BT, iMeet by PGi, West, HighFive and BlueJeans.

Dolby Laboratories focuses its legendary audio expertise for business communications to dramatically improve the conferencing experience. To learn more about how Dolby is applying science, machine intelligence, and design in conferencing, read our latest blog: Intelligence to Flex: A Better Approach to Collaboration Technology.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Voice, and Dolby Audio – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Cinema and Dolby Vision are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-G

