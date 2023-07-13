GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Dollar General (NYSE: DG), announced its new DG Cash Back Program, which allows customers to earn cash back in their DG Wallet on eligible purchases through the Company’s partnership with the Ibotta Performance Network.

“As customers continue to seek new ways to stretch their budgets, we’re excited to introduce DG Cash Back on hundreds of Dollar General items to help them achieve that goal,” said Chad Fox, Dollar General’s chief marketing officer. “This is a strong addition to our financial offerings and services as we continue to expand incremental benefits for our customers.”

Dollar General customers can sign up for DG Cash Back by visiting www.dollargeneral.com or through the DG mobile app. Customers can add offers available on the “Deals” page to their profile, and earnings from the program can be redeemed for future in-store purchases.

“Dollar General has always taken an innovative approach to customer loyalty, and this program is another example of their focus to help American consumers save money,” said Bryan Leach, Ibotta’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “At Ibotta, our mission is to make every purchase rewarding, and our partnership with Dollar General extends our ability to fulfill that mission while enhancing DG’s value proposition to customers.”

DG Cash Back builds on Dollar General and Ibotta’s partnership announced in January 2023 and extends Dollar General’s financial services announced in 2022.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta, Inc. (“I bought a…”) is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $1.4 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 46 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States and offers cash back on purchases on more than 3,000 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private U.S. companies for the fourth year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four consecutive times, made BuiltIn Colorado’s Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.’s list of Best Workplaces in 2017 and 2023.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 5, 2023, the company’s 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

