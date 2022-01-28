Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dolphin Defenders: Algorand Start-up HEADLINE INC Makes a Splash With a New CSR Initiative

Dolphin Defenders: Algorand Start-up HEADLINE INC Makes a Splash With a New CSR Initiative

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Austin, Texas, United States, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas-based Algorand startup and media company HEADLINE INC has taken another step in distinguishing themselves by identifying their cause-based focus – supporting the international marine conservation group WDC. HEADLINE INC will be supporting Whale & Dolphin Conservation (WDC) by donating a portion of all sales from HEADLINE Crypto’s NFT collections.

The choice to sponsor WDC stemmed from HEADLINE founder Aaron Martinez’s long-standing fascination with dolphins and marine wildlife and a unique brand alignment. “After extensive research, we saw that WDC paralleled HEADLINE INC’s values.” Says Martinez, “All of WDC’s conservation work is underpinned by the fact that whales & dolphins are integral contributors to our ecosystem – our planet. We see HEADLINE and the tools we offer just as integral to the blockchain space. We’re strategically building the HEADLINE brands and tools while considering the environmental impacts of our choices.” 

HEADLINE INC is built on Algorand, one of the only carbon-neutral blockchain protocols in the world. “Contributing to Algorand’s commitment to becoming carbon-negative through our own climate and conservation initiatives has been part of our mission since the beginning,” said Brian Scherlen, Enterprise Development Strategist. “Choosing the WDC in pursuit of these initiatives was an easy decision.”

According to a recent report released by DeLoitte, “natural climate solutions receive less than 3% of all climate finance, with the ocean receiving less than 1%.” According to Martinez, “This is an opportunity for us to showcase the importance of marine conservation while supporting a global organization that has a global impact.”

Melissa Walker, Deputy Director for North America, agrees that this new partnership is important. “We’re thrilled to add HEADLINE INC as a Climate Giant hero and to be part of the growing NFT world. In addition to the financial support, we now have an opportunity to educate a new audience about the importance of marine conservation and its positive effect on climate change. I see HEADLINE and future crypto partners playing a huge part in our Climate Giants initiative, and I hope we can continue to contribute to discussions about sustainability in blockchain.”

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/dolphin-defenders-algorand-start-up-headline-inc-makes-a-splash-with-a-new-csr-initiative.html

CONTACT: Media Company: HEADLINE INC, 
Media Name: Brian C Scherlen, 
Media Phone: 2108720413, 
Media Email: brian_headline@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: http://www.headline-inc.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.