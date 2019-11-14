Dolphins, Lions planning to attend Kaepernick’s NFL audition

The Miami Dolphins and other clubs will attend Colin Kaepernick’s audition at a special workout hosted by the National Football League (NFL) on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to the game three years after his protests against racial injustice roiled the sport.
