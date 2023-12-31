Labour says reports PM discussed working with Boris Johnson’s former aide shows he is ‘out of ideas’Dominic Cummings has claimed Rishi Sunak sought a “secret deal” with him in a bid to win next year’s election.The UK prime minister, whose party is trailing behind Labour in the polls, reportedly discussed working with Boris Johnson’s ex-chief aide as he prepares to go to the country in 2024. Continue reading…
