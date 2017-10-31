Dominican Republic Golf Travel Exchange Promotes Unparalleled International Golf Experience

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dominican Republic’s captivating landscapes accompanied by picturesque Caribbean shores and tropical climate create the perfect scene for a week’s itinerary on its breathtaking golf courses. According to the International Association of Golf Tour Operators, the Dominican Republic golf industry has grown more than 45 percent in the last five years. This is a result of golf enthusiasts flocking like never before to the country’s courses, and stopping at beaches, cultural excursions and more along the way.

This October 1-5, Dominican Republic hosted 68 golfers from around the globe for the 4th Annual Dominican Republic Golf Travel Exchange, at Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa in Cap Cana. Golf enthusiasts, media and tour operators were invited to preview the country’s elite golf offerings prior to Dominican Republic’s first PGA Tour event to be held March 19-25, 2018 at the signature designed Tom Fazio course, Corales, located inside of Punta Cana Resort & Club.

“Dominican Republic is the ideal getaway for golfers; with our one-of-a-kind natural landscapes and world-acclaimed golf infrastructure, it is no surprise we are the Golf Capital of the Caribbean,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “Sunny skies, cool ocean breezes and lush fairways, alongside hospitable staff, are certain to set the stage for a dream golf getaway for beginners and pros alike.”

The 2017 exchange highlighted Punta Cana and La Romana’s extensive offerings for golf and travel. Events included the Pete Dye-designed Teeth of the Dog situated within Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, known as the course that put DR on the map for golf and was recognized by Golf Magazine as #49 in the world; and Punta Espada in Cap Cana, a course which graces golfers with picture-perfect views of the Caribbean and its emerald fairways. Punta Espada is a Jack Nicklaus course that was celebrated by GolfWeek as the best golf course in the Caribbean and Mexico. Golfers are certain to be mesmerized and challenged at these courses while improving their game.

It’s safe to say golfers looking to take in all angles of the Caribbean are in luck. This month, Dominican Republic celebrated the opening of its sixth stunning seaside course, La Romana Golf Club, helping solidify the country as the “It” destination for golf travel. Located within the Playa Nueva Romana, the course boasts four waterfront holes (seven, eight, sixteen and seventeen) alongside the Caribbean Sea, allowing golfers the liberty of squeezing in a round or two of golf, and a trip to the sea—all in a day’s game.

Golfers looking to explore fairways off the East Coast are invited to choose between the country’s other 27 picturesque destination courses along the coast and inland. Santo Domingo, the capital city, is home to many pristine golf courses including Guavaberry Golf & Country Club in Juan Dolio, a captivating course with a crystal-clear waterfall at the 13th hole. In Río San Juan, the Playa Grande Golf Course is a can’t-miss, blending views of the Atlantic Ocean with the vegetation of thick and leafy palm trees.

Whether golfers want to rotate from course to course, soak up the sun via catamaran, or dine their way through the country’s culinary options, Dominican Republic has it all.

