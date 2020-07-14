Dominican Republic Inspires Travelers Through Its New Virtual Country Platform

Dominican Republic, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dominican Republic launches a new initiative for travelers to get to know the country without leaving home: the Dominican Republic Virtual Country, an interactive platform where visitors can find inspiration for their next trip to the country. The platform showcases the many experiences that make the Dominican Republic the leading tourist destination in the region, including highlighting excursions and activities in the main tourist areas, sharing video recipes of typical Dominican dishes and cocktails as well as instructional merengue and bachata tutorials and much more.

“We know that at this time there are many people wanting to visit our country and although nothing replaces the feeling of experiencing the Dominican Republic in person, we want to offer those travelers the possibility of starting their trip before ever leaving home,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor to the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism (MITUR). “In our Virtual Country they will be able to start planning their trip with interactive and unique experiences, learn more about the Dominican Republic’s wide-ranging offering and get immersed in our joyous culture,” she continued.

The Virtual Country platform features a series of 360 videos that allow visitors to not only explore the best beaches in the country, but also discover adventure, nature and culture in an immersive way.

As in real life, music will play a central role in the virtual experience by featuring concerts by renowned artists. The first virtual concert will be given by artist and composer Manny Cruz. On Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. (Dominican Republic time), the artist who has been twice nominated for a Latin Grammy, will give an exclusive concert for visitors to Virtual Country. There will also be a concert on Friday, July 24 at 7PM with Covi Quintana, one of the most outstanding voices in Dominican pop, followed by a third concert by renowned Latin jazz pianist Michel Camilo, who won a Grammy, an Emmy and three Latin Grammy awards, among others.

The Virtual Country page aims to be a tool to motivate travelers from around the world to get to know the iconic Caribbean destination. The platform will be updated with new experiences, virtual tours and activities that will serve as inspiration for all those who wish to learn more about the endless opportunities offered in the Dominican Republic.

Virtual Country can be accessed through the website https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/ or directly: https://www.drvirtualcountry.com/

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/

