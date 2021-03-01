Dominican Republic Sets World-Class Example for Responsible Tourism During a Pandemic

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili commended the country’s responsible recovery efforts during a recent visit

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili publicly commended Dominican Republic for the travel and safety protocols the country has put in place to help ensure visitor’s safety amid the global pandemic.

The Secretary-General, who was on vacation in Dominican Republic, took time to visit the government house, greet President Luis Abinader and Minister of Tourism David Collado, and learn about the country’s measures that support a safe and responsible tourism recovery strategy. In a series of tweets following the meetings, Pololikashvili remarked that the country is proof that you can travel responsibly.

“Today, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, informed me first-hand about how the Dominican Republic protects tourism for the country’s recovery. An example to follow, safe tourism is possible!” said Pololikashvili.

“The fact that the World Tourism Organization’s Secretary-General chose Dominican Republic as the destination for his first family vacation is a sign of confidence, a sign that our rigorous work and respect for security protocols create trust among the international community,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism. “With its sanitary protocol, equipment, security, and infrastructure, the country is prepared to receive tourists.”

Secretary Pololikashvili praised the Dominican government’s commitment, recognizing that it’s not easy to balance economy and health, and stressed that the country is an example to follow. “We have seen with our own eyes that Dominican Republic is a safe country,” said Pololikashvili, while he described the country as a paradise for tourists.

Since September 15, 2020, Dominican Republic has implemented the Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan, which includes providing a free healthcare plan for tourists that covers all types of emergencies (including a possible coronavirus contagion) and conducting random tests on incoming passengers at the airport. Dominican Republic tourism industry’s security protocols have been endorsed and certified by the international organization Bureau Veritas and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Furthermore, the Ministry of Tourism launched the Traveler Information Center, an interactive platform that answers the most frequently asked questions by those who plan to visit the country (www.drtravelcenter.com).

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities, and perfect year-round climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples, and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features various sports, recreation, and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber, and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona, and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones, it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/

