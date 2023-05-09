Leaders from Target, UPS and The Walt Disney Studios to participate in discussion

CHICAGO and ASHBURN, Va., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, invites DOMINO ‘23 attendees to its panel on governing and managing systemic cyber risk.

The session, “Strategies, Tactics and DiRECTOR,” will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9:45 a.m. CDT. Panelists include a number of Qualified Technology Experts (QTEs) across major organizations:

Panel Lead: Josh Salmanson, senior vice president at Telos Corporation

Brenda Bjerke, senior director of cyber risk at Target

Ken Finnerty, president of IT application development at UPS

David McLeod, vice president, information security officer at The Walt Disney Studios

Together, the panelists will explore actionable approaches to manage digital and systemic cyber risk on the heels of new strategies from the White House and in anticipation of new requirements from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This discussion is held on the second day of DOMINO ‘23, aligning with the day’s theme of “Digital and Cybersecurity Governance Transformation in the Boardroom.” Closed to press and held live, in-person only, Telos encourages practitioners to register and attend today: https://www.digitaldirectors.network/events/vdomino-23-where-the-boardroom-meets-it-and-cybersecurity-leadership .

