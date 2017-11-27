Domo Achieves AWS Big Data Competency Status

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Big Data Competency Status. As an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Domo’s Big Data Competency Partner Status highlights the company’s success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools, techniques and technologies of working with data productively, at any scale.

The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight APN Partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Built as a cloud-first solution, Domo uniquely understands and leverages the power of the cloud to help companies be more innovative and agile. We’re proud to not only be an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, but also to have achieved AWS Big Data Competency Status,” said Paul Weiskopf, senior vice president of Corporate Development at Domo. “Domo’s scalable, secure and customizable platform offers customers the infrastructure they need to easily extract and leverage insights from their business data to improve the way their business is run.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Partners in the APN with deep industry experience and expertise.

In addition to its latest APN Partner Status, Domo is a Diamond Sponsor of this year’s AWS re:Invent and will be presenting two breakout sessions on driving IT innovation. AWS re:Invent attendees can see Domo’s cloud-based platform in action through on-demand demos at two booth locations: Main Expo Hall (Booth #200) in the Venetian Sands Expo Center and the Emerging Technologies Expo (Booth #304) in the Aria Expo Hall.

For more information on Domo at AWS re:Invent, visit: https://www.domo.com/company/events/aws-reinvent

About Domo

Domo helps all employees – from the CEO to the front-line worker – optimize business performance by connecting them in real time to the right data and people they need to improve business results. The company works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and The Business Cloud are trademarks of Domo, Inc.

