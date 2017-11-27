Breaking News
Home / Top News / Domo Achieves AWS Big Data Competency Status

Domo Achieves AWS Big Data Competency Status

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Big Data Competency Status. As an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Domo’s Big Data Competency Partner Status highlights the company’s success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools, techniques and technologies of working with data productively, at any scale.

The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight APN Partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Built as a cloud-first solution, Domo uniquely understands and leverages the power of the cloud to help companies be more innovative and agile. We’re proud to not only be an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, but also to have achieved AWS Big Data Competency Status,” said Paul Weiskopf, senior vice president of Corporate Development at Domo. “Domo’s scalable, secure and customizable platform offers customers the infrastructure they need to easily extract and leverage insights from their business data to improve the way their business is run.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Partners in the APN with deep industry experience and expertise.

In addition to its latest APN Partner Status, Domo is a Diamond Sponsor of this year’s AWS re:Invent and will be presenting two breakout sessions on driving IT innovation. AWS re:Invent attendees can see Domo’s cloud-based platform in action through on-demand demos at two booth locations: Main Expo Hall (Booth #200) in the Venetian Sands Expo Center and the Emerging Technologies Expo (Booth #304) in the Aria Expo Hall.

For more information on Domo at AWS re:Invent, visit: https://www.domo.com/company/events/aws-reinvent

About Domo
Domo helps all employees – from the CEO to the front-line worker – optimize business performance by connecting them in real time to the right data and people they need to improve business results. The company works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and The Business Cloud are trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Media Contacts:
Domo, Inc.
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.