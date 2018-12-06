Breaking News
Home / Top News / Domo Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

Domo Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

30% Year-Over-Year Growth in Total Revenue

29% Year-Over-Year Growth in Billings

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended October 31, 2018.

Fiscal Third Quarter Results

  • Total revenue was $36.8 million, an increase of 30% year over year
  • Subscription revenue represented 83% of total revenue
  • Billings were $38.8 million or 29% year-over-year growth
  • Subscription gross margin was 73% compared to 60% in Q3 fiscal 2018
  • GAAP operating margin improved by 73 percentage points year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 77 percentage points year over year
  • GAAP operating expenses decreased 10% year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 14% year over year
  • GAAP net loss was $32.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $1.24, based on 26.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $27.9 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.06, based on 26.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $206.0 million

Comments
“We executed very well in Q3 as our results show, and we expect that strong execution to continue into Q4 and into fiscal 2020,” said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO. “Demand for our products and services continues to grow as enterprises around the globe embrace digital transformation and push our products deeper into their business processes. We have a very large multi-billion-dollar market opportunity in front of us. I’m incredibly proud of our team, the efficiencies they found, and their enormous contributions in helping us deliver on all our commitments.”

“Q3 was another strong quarter for us,” said Bruce Felt, CFO. “We continued to improve execution across all functions of the organization. We are pleased with the productivity gains from sales. As we displayed this quarter, we will continue to focus on realizing more out of our cost structure next quarter to drive growth.”

Recent Highlights
We believe the following points and accolades are leading indicators of what’s to come in our business through our commitment to product innovation and customer success:

  • Domo was recognized with a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms.
  • Domo received Gold as Enterprise Product of the Year — All Other Software category — in the Best of Biz awards, as chosen by a panel of editors and writers from top-tier publications.
  • Domo announced a new Retail Suite, built on the power of the Domo platform, to give retail customers innovative solutions to optimize store and product performance.
  • Domo announced the formation of the Domo Enterprise Advisory Board, a new advisory group of six former global CIOs of organizations including BP, Coca-Cola, DuPont and Microsoft. This group was brought together to help Domo customers start or move deeper into their digital transformation journeys.
  • Domo, for the second year in a row, made Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking based on the three-year growth rates through fiscal 2018, of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.
  • Domo was named the Business Intelligence Market Leader category winner by the 2018 CRM Market Awards, as chosen by CRM magazine. 
  • Domo was ranked both an Overall Experience and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2018 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise (SME) Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. 
  • Domo achieved certification for ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27018, two of the most widely accepted and recognized international standards for information security management.

Business Outlook
Based on information available as of December 6, 2018, Domo is providing the following guidance for Q4 and full year fiscal 2019:

Q4 Fiscal 2019

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $37.5 million to $37.9 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.23 to $1.27 based on 26.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2019

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $140.6 million to $141.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $8.79 to $8.83 based on 16.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details
Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com/IR. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 491-5762 and internationally at (763) 416-6939, with conference ID#8473747. A replay will be available via webcast or at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 until midnight (ET) December 20, 2018.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information
Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and the reversal of continent tax-related accruals. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for Q4 fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2019, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Prospectus related to our initial public offering filed with the SEC on June 29, 2018 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2018 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about December 14, 2018.  All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

#  #  #

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

 
 
Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  October 31,   October 31,
  2017   2018   2017   2018
Revenue:              
Subscription $   22,656     $   30,398     $   62,811     $   85,227  
Professional services and other     5,646         6,446         15,640         17,829  
Total revenue     28,302         36,844         78,451         103,056  
Cost of revenue:  
Subscription (1)     9,102         8,193         23,608         24,514  
Professional services and other (1)     3,292         4,734         9,177         12,497  
Total cost of revenue     12,394         12,927         32,785         37,011  
Gross profit     15,908         23,917         45,666         66,045  
 
Operating expenses:  
Sales and marketing (1)     33,552         28,034         100,482         101,692  
Research and development (1)     18,787         18,803         58,681         58,786  
General and administrative (1), (2), (3)     7,280         7,055         21,813         21,906  
Total operating expenses     59,619         53,892         180,976         182,384  
Loss from operations     (43,711 )       (29,975 )       (135,310 )       (116,339 )
 
Other (expense) income, net     (74 )       (2,371 )       251         (7,188 )
Loss before provision for income taxes     (43,785 )       (32,346 )       (135,059 )       (123,527 )
Provision for income taxes     99         199         296         909  
Net loss $   (43,884 )   $   (32,545 )   $   (135,355 )   $   (124,436 )
               
Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $   (27.27 )   $   (1.24 )   $   (85.45 )   $   (9.61 )
Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted)     1,609         26,338         1,584         12,954  
                               
                               
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:  
Cost of revenue:  
Subscription $   13     $   74     $   36     $   144  
Professional services and other     10         34         31         112  
Sales and marketing     453         1,441         1,505         5,490  
Research and development     628         1,630         1,745         5,106  
General and administrative     1,273         1,461         3,820         6,056  
Other income, net     8         14         25         5  
Total stock-based compensation expenses $   2,385     $   4,654     $   7,162     $   16,913  
               
(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets, as follows:  
General and administrative $   20     $   20     $   60     $   60  
 
(3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows:  
General and administrative $   –      $   –      $   –      $   (3,513 )
                               

 

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  January 31,   October 31,
  2018    2018 
Assets      
Current assets:  
Cash and cash equivalents $   61,972     $   205,999  
Accounts receivable, net     35,484         29,805  
Contract acquisition costs     9,661         8,795  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,144         8,063  
Total current assets     113,261         252,662  
 
Property and equipment, net     14,952         12,664  
Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent     11,521         15,486  
Intangible assets, net     3,026         4,569  
Goodwill     9,478         9,478  
Other assets     3,117         1,671  
Total assets $   155,355     $   296,530  
       
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) equity  
Current liabilities:  
Accounts payable $   12,121     $   4,247  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     49,428         46,603  
Current portion of deferred revenue     66,712         72,862  
Total current liabilities     128,261         123,712  
 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent     4,244         3,207  
Other liabilities, noncurrent     5,324         4,658  
Long-term debt     46,332         98,094  
Total liabilities     184,161         229,671  
 
Commitments and contingencies  
 
Convertible preferred stock     693,158         –   
Stockholders’ (deficit) equity:  
Common stock     2         26  
Additional paid-in capital     35,301         948,686  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     506         356  
Accumulated deficit     (757,773 )       (882,209 )
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity     (721,964 )       66,859  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $   155,355     $   296,530  
       

 

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  October 31,   October 31,
  2017   2018   2017   2018
Cash flows from operating activities              
Net loss  $   (43,884 )   $   (32,545 )   $   (135,355 )   $   (124,436 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:     –          –     
Depreciation and amortization     1,993         2,170         5,806         6,692  
Amortization of intangible assets     20         20         60         60  
Amortization of contract acquisition costs     2,277         2,117         6,655         5,750  
Stock-based compensation     2,385         4,654         7,162         16,913  
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual     –          –          –          (3,513 )
Capitalized interest     –          648         –          1,641  
Remeasurement of warrant liability     –          –          –          (56 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:  
Accounts receivable, net     (922 )       (2,539 )       (570 )       5,679  
Contract acquisition costs     (3,856 )       (3,461 )       (10,669 )       (9,243 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (812 )       646         (641 )       (1,747 )
Accounts payable     1,449         (5,188 )       2,525         (6,476 )
Accrued and other liabilities     4,827         849         3,500         (42 )
Deferred revenue     1,713         1,947         5,691         5,113  
  Net cash used in operating activities     (34,810 )       (30,682 )       (115,836 )       (103,665 )
 
Cash flows from investing activities  
Purchases of property and equipment     (913 )       (1,468 )       (5,091 )       (4,673 )
 
Cash flows from financing activities  
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions     –          –          –          206,627  
Payments of costs related to initial public offering     –          (650 )       –          (4,063 )
Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs     (15 )       –          99,071         (87 )
Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs     –          –          (50 )       49,651  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     238         4         909         276  
Repurchases of common stock     –          –          (121 )       –   
Principal payments on capital lease obligations     (9 )       –          (27 )       (44 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     214         (646 )       99,782         252,360  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (46 )       (7 )       13         5  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (35,555 )       (32,803 )       (21,132 )       144,027  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     83,407         238,802         68,984         61,972  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $   47,852     $   205,999     $   47,852     $   205,999  
               

 

Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  October 31,   October 31,
  2017   2018   2017   2018
Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:              
Revenue:  
Subscription $   22,656     $   30,398     $   62,811     $   85,227  
Cost of revenue:  
Subscription     9,102         8,193         23,608         24,514  
Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis     13,554         22,205         39,203         60,713  
Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis   60 %     73 %     62 %     71 %
 
Stock-based compensation     13         74         36         144  
Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $   13,567     $   22,279     $   39,239     $   60,857  
Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis   60 %     73 %     62 %     71 %
 
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:  
Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $   59,619     $   53,892     $   180,976     $   182,384  
Stock-based compensation     (2,354 )       (4,532 )       (7,070 )       (16,652 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (20 )       (20 )       (60 )       (60 )
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual     –          –          –          3,513  
Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $   57,245     $   49,340     $   173,846     $   169,185  
               
Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:  
Operating loss on a GAAP basis $   (43,711 )   $   (29,975 )   $   (135,310 )   $   (116,339 )
Stock-based compensation     2,377         4,640         7,137         16,908  
Amortization of intangible assets     20         20         60         60  
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual     –          –          –          (3,513 )
Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $   (41,314 )   $   (25,315 )   $   (128,113 )   $   (102,884 )
               
Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:  
Operating margin on a GAAP basis   (154) %     (81) %     (172) %     (113) %
Stock-based compensation   8       12       9       16  
Amortization of intangible assets   –        –        –        –   
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual   –        –        –        (3)  
Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis   (146) %     (69) %     (163) %     (100) %
               
Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:  
Net loss on a GAAP basis $   (43,884 )   $   (32,545 )   $   (135,355 )   $   (124,436 )
Stock-based compensation     2,385         4,654         7,162         16,913  
Amortization of intangible assets     20         20         60         60  
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual     –          –          –          (3,513 )
Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $   (41,479 )   $   (27,871 )   $   (128,133 )   $   (110,976 )
               
Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:  
Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $   (27.27 )   $   (1.24 )   $   (85.45 )   $   (9.61 )
Stock-based compensation     1.48         0.18         4.52         1.31  
Amortization of intangible assets     0.01         –          0.04         –   
Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual     –          –          –          (0.27 )
Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $   (25.78 )   $   (1.06 )   $   (80.89 )   $   (8.57 )
               
Billings:  
Total revenue $   28,302     $   36,844     $   78,451     $   103,056  
Add:  
Deferred revenue (end of period)     54,047         72,862         54,047         72,862  
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)     1,580         3,207         1,580         3,207  
Less:  
Deferred revenue (beginning of period)     (52,409 )       (70,693 )       (48,719 )       (66,712 )
Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)     (1,505 )       (3,429 )       (1,217 )       (4,244 )
Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent)     1,713         1,947         5,691         5,113  
Billings $   30,015     $   38,791     $   84,142     $   108,169  
               

Investors / Media Contact
Domo, Inc.

Investors:
[email protected]

Media:
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.