Domo Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® Industry Excellence Awards for Third Consecutive Year

Aug. 08, 2019

Named an Overall Leader for High Customer Ratings in Product Quality, Value Delivered, Sales and Service

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced it has been named an overall leader in Business Intelligence (BI) in the Dresner Advisory Services’ Industry Excellence Awards for the third consecutive year. Overall Leader awards recognize vendors that demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement including product/technology, sales and service, value and confidence.

Domo also has been named an Experience Leader in Dresner’s Customer Experience model and a Credibility Leader in its Vendor Credibility model. Customer Experience leaders are vendors that demonstrate high levels of sales and service as well as product/technology, while Vendor Credibility Leaders are vendors whose customers indicate a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid.

“Vendor ratings in our annual research, on which the awards are based  are derived solely from the first-hand input of the end user community,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “This year’s winners have emerged as leaders by delivering exceptional value and fostered notable confidence with their customers. We congratulate Domo for being named an Overall Leader once again in this year’s Industry Excellence Awards.”

This recognition is Domo’s fourth Dresner distinction in 2019 including top ratings in the Dresner 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study, Dresner 2019 Self Service Business Intelligence Market Study and the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

