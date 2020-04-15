Domo Named Business Intelligence Solution of the Year in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards

Breaking News
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it has been named Business Intelligence Solution of the Year in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards. The Data Breakthrough Awards program, new this year, recognizes the most outstanding data technology solutions, services and companies.

Winners of the Data Breakthrough Awards were chosen from more than 1,500 entries and were judged on six criteria: innovation, ease-of-use, functionality, performance, value and impact. Data Breakthrough is part of Tech Breakthrough, a market research and intelligence organization for technology leadership and innovation in today’s hottest and most competitive technology categories.

“Now more than ever, companies need fast access to actionable data to stay informed and to have the confidence to make daily business decisions in this rapidly changing environment. Through the Domo Business Cloud we’re able to help organizations of all sizes get BI leverage at cloud-scale in record time so they can better manage the opportunities and challenges in front of them,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

This 2020 Data Breakthrough Award builds on recent industry accolades for Domo, including the Best in Mobile Cloud Solution honor in the 2019-2020 Cloud Awards, a DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in IoT for the Domo IoT Cloud, a gold medal in SoftwareReviews’ 2020 Business Intelligence Data Quadrant Awards, another #1 ranking in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2020 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study.

About Domo
Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale.  For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

