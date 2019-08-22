Breaking News
Home / Top News / Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Honored as a Leading Solution for Digital Transformation Initiatives and Streamlining Operations

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today it has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2019. As one of seven vendors included in this latest Constellation ShortList, Domo offers key requirements such as delivery via public-cloud or multi-cloud, mobile reporting and breadth of analysis tools, that early adopters need when pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

With more than 1,000 pre-built connectors, Domo brings together all your systems—whether cloud, on-premises or proprietary—to give you a comprehensive view of your entire organization. Domo’s fully integrated platform helps companies break down silos and gain the deep, contextual insights that allow businesses to collaborate and center strategic discussions around real-time data and drive business forward.

Constellation evaluated more than 25 solutions categorized in the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics market. The listed vendors were determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

The key criteria for inclusion were:

  • Delivery of a public-cloud native or multi-cloud business intelligence and analytics platform with strong data-management capabilities including data integration and self-service data preparation;
  • Breadth of analysis tools – including data visualization and basic forecasting and predictive capabilities;
  • Mobile reporting, visualization and analysis;
  • Support for services-based delivery of insights into internal and external applications; and,
  • Rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and consumers.

“In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we’ve learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

This is Domo’s eighth Constellation ShortList placement and the fourth time Domo has been named to the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions list.

For more information on Domo, visit www.domo.com.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contact:
Domo, Inc.
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.