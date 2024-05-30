DTC’s commitment to developing critical communication solutions for mission success is reinforced by the appointment of Stephen Beeching as Senior Vice President for EMEA. Beeching’s extensive experience and dynamic leadership will drive the company’s strategic growth process. This appointment supports DTC’s customer-centric approach, enhancing its ability to help customers achieve their goals, strengthen partnerships and expand into new markets. With a focus on innovation and building highly dynamic teams, Beeching will play a pivotal role in ensuring the company’s continued success.

Whitely, Hampshire, UK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), a leading global technology company providing mission-critical communication solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Beeching as Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This new role further strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our customer commitment to provide them with solutions and capabilities that achieve mission success.

Beeching brings DTC over 30 years of business leadership experience and a proven track record of successfully creating and delivering global strategic growth and transformation in international technology solution businesses. In this new role, he will oversee DTC’s activities across the EMEA region, working closely with DTC’s highly-skilled engineering and operations team, as well as Business Unit Directors for military and defence, uncrewed, law enforcement and intelligence and public safety verticals. Beeching will be accountable to ensuring the execution of our growth strategy as we realise the vision, long-term goals and values of the division.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to our team,” said Paul Sangster, DTC President and Executive General Manager. “His extensive experience and dynamic leadership style will be instrumental in accelerating our strategic growth process while strengthening our partnerships throughout the EMEA region.”

Stephen joins DTC from Arqit, where he held the position of SVP of Government Systems, spearheading initiatives focussed on customer outcomes and driving global growth. Prior to this he was instrumental in leading the growth of Viasat UK as Managing Director. He is recognised for his customer-centric approach and ability to foster strong, collaborative relationships with partners and stakeholders.

“I am excited to join DTC at such a pivotal time,” said Beeching. “The company’s culture and commitment to its teams, to market innovation along with its strategic vision for accelerated growth resonate deeply with me. I look forward to working with the talented team in the EMEA region and globally to drive success and deliver exceptional value and support to our customers, helping them achieve, and succeed in, their missions.”

This appointment marks another significant step in DTC’s journey to strengthen its presence globally. As part of our growth strategy, we are dedicated to building dynamic teams that are focused on helping our customers achieve their goals. With Steven’s leadership, we are confident in our ability to enhance our customer-centric approach, expand into new markets, and solidify our partnerships across the region.

About Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders.

DTC has a global reach with regional offices based in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore and Australia. Employing more than 200 people globally and backed by an award-winning engineering team, DTC’s trusted technology is at the heart of everything we do.

DTC is a Codan Company.



About Codan Communications

Codan Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

Codan Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

