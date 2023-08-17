Hampshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CODAN/DTC (Domo Tactical Communications) is proud to announce that it has received the Bronze Award from the Defense Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) after signing The Armed Forces Covenant, a promise to those who serve or who have served, and their families. The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same.

The Covenant brings together the government, businesses, local authorities, charities, and the public in order to support those who serve. The ERS is designed primarily to recognize private sector support although public sector organizations such as the emergency services, local authorities, NHS trusts and executive agencies are also eligible to be recognized.

DTC is very proud to be a member of the Armed Forces Covenant and support members of the Armed Services and their families.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short to long range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with design and manufacturing capability based in Hampshire, UK and additional locations in and Denmark and Dubai, with over 160 employees.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

CONTACT: Susan Taylor Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) +61 (0) 407 095 986 susan.taylor@domotactical.com