Domo to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00pm EST.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com/IR.

About Domo
Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

