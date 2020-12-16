Don Forman Nissan Stresses The Importance Of Online Tools And Reviews To Find The Best Car For Your Loved One

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sometimes, it becomes a bit of an intimidating experience when someone decides to buy a new car, especially if the vehicle is meant for that special someone in one’s life. It is a happy occasion, no doubt, but one also needs to cover a lot of areas to ensure that they are getting the best possible deal and that their expectations are met to a tee. 

Once you visit a car lot, the salesperson in most dealerships will try to push-sell a vehicle. And unless you are armed with proper information about models you are interested in and their current price range, you may end up either buying something you do not particularly fancy or paying a significantly steeper price for the car. 

This is why it is important to research your options well before you head to a dealership. Having a good knowledge of the different things related to buying a new car will help you get the best quality vehicle at a fair price.  

First of all, one ought to determine what kind of car they want and what will best suit the needs and the personality of the one the car would be gifted to. At the same time, one also needs to keep an eye on their budget. There are several reputable online resources you can make use of for this purpose. For example, Autotrader is a good place where people can search a wide range of new cars currently available in their area. You can make your searches by body style, price, make, model, etc. US News is another useful resource where you can search different vehicles under categories like “best small cars”, “best hybrids”, “best cars for families”, “best cars for the money” and so on. The above resources are equally useful for someone planning to buy a good used car. 

Again, you can use reliable online tools to obtain detailed pricing information for a particular model. The price of a car (of the same make, style, and year) may often vary considerably from one dealership to the next. So, it is useful to stay armed with the info on a particular model’s MSRP as well as the range of prices offered by different dealerships for that model. Two good online resources for this purpose include TrueCar and Kelley Blue Book. 

Advice from Expert Don Forman

Don Forman Nissan, owner of the United Nissan dealership in Las Vegas, has on various occasions stressed the importance of doing thorough online research when one is contemplating buying a new car. Don has more than 30 years of experience working for the automotive industry during which he has served in key positions for many important dealerships across Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. 

Drawing on his vast experience, Don Forman Automotive maintains that one can never overestimate the importance of good online research before one decides on a particular model as well as the dealership from which to buy that model. Don also says that in addition to using the above resources, one must also peruse as many user reviews at reputable car forums as is possible. This will give one a good understanding of what to expect from a particular dealership. Finally, Don Forman Nissan advises that even if one finds a car sitting at a well-reviewed and reputable dealership, one should still visit the lot in person and should go for a test drive to ensure that the vehicle is issue-free and meets all their expectations.

