Former President Donald Trump made a crucial endorsement in the Montana Senate race for “American Hero” and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy.
The 2024 GOP Senate primary in Montana has attracted a lot of attention, as Republicans seek to nominate the best GOP candidate to oust Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., in a race that could determine the chamber majority. For Trump, that candidate is Sheehy.
“I LOVE MONTANA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Donald Trump endorses ‘American Hero’ Tim Sheehy in battleground Senate race - February 9, 2024
- White House slams Hur report: ‘Gratuitous and inappropriate criticisms of the president’ - February 9, 2024
- Hawley says Garland should invoke 25th Amendment if DOJ declines to charge Biden: ‘One or the other’ - February 9, 2024