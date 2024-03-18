COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump issued a last-minute endorsement in a highly sought northwest Ohio congressional district Monday, backing state Rep. Derek Merrin over a rival Republican whom Trump’s closest ally in the state has described as “a rock-solid conservative.”
Trump’s decision came about 18 hours before polls were set to open on Ohio’s primary election — and less than 48 hours after Trump campaigned in the state on behalf of C
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden speaks with Netanyahu as US-Israel tensions escalate over direction of Hamas war - March 18, 2024
- US Supreme Court says Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser, must report to prison - March 18, 2024
- Donald Trump endorses Ohio congressional candidate Derek Merrin just hours before polls open - March 18, 2024