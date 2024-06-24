Former President Trump says he knows who he will choose as his running mate but says he has yet to reveal to anyone the name of that choice.
When speaking with reporters this weekend, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said he has settled on a vice presidential nominee.
“In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when asked by NBC News at a retail stop in Philadelphia on Saturday if he has decided on his running mate.
WHAT DONALD TRUMP TOLD FOX NEWS AB
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump camp hits back after CNN host cuts feed, slams debate moderator’s ‘history of anti-Trump lies’ - June 24, 2024
- Illegal immigrant linked to Morin rape, murder by earlier assault of 9-year-old girl: cops - June 24, 2024
- Donald Trump has picked his running mate and they will be at Thursday’s debate - June 24, 2024