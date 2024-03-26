Former President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he is partnering with country musician Lee Greenwood to sell “God Bless the USA” Bibles ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible,” Trump wrote in a post.
The former president said every American needs to have a Bible in
