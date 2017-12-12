Donald Trump Jr. wants ‘leak’ probe, as Congress’ Russia probes press on

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s eldest son asked a House of Representatives committee on Tuesday to investigate possible leaks of information about his Dec. 6 interview with lawmakers, as congressional probes of Russia and the 2016 election picked up steam ahead of the New Year.
