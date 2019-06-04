Donald Trump will plunge into Britain’s Brexit crisis on Tuesday and is likely to demand that Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor ban China’s Huawei from 5G networks, as protesters mock the U.S. president across London.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Donald Trump turns to Brexit and Huawei as protesters mock with a ‘blimp’ - June 4, 2019
- Trump tells British PM: we’ll have a very substantial trade deal - June 4, 2019
- Snarling orange ‘Trump Baby’ blimp raised in London - June 4, 2019