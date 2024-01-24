MANCHESTER, N.H. – Former President Donald Trump did it again.
Eight days after he crushed the competition in Iowa’s low-turnout Republican presidential caucuses, Trump quickly defeated Nikki Haley – his final remaining major rival for the GOP nomination – in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.
Fox News projected Trump would win the primary just a few minutes after the final polls closed in New Hampshire.
“I’m very honored by the result,&#
