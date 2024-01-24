Eight days after he crushed the competition in Iowa’s low-turnout Republican presidential caucuses, former President Donald Trump quickly defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — his final remaining major rival for the GOP nomination — in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.
Fox News projected Trump would win the primary just a few minutes after the final polls closed in New Hampshire. The primary saw record turnout despite some reports that low energy among voters would d
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Donald Trump wins New Hampshire primary after record GOP voter turnout - January 24, 2024
- Vermont GOP governor proposes $8.6 billion budget, urges lawmakers to avoid tax increase - January 24, 2024
- Maryland county’s gun safety pamphlet law upheld in federal appeals court - January 24, 2024