Former President Donald Trump can chalk up another victory in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The Virgin Islands Republican Party on Thursday announced that Trump has won the GOP caucus in the island territory.
Nine delegates to the summer’s GOP presidential nominating convention were up for grabs in the Virgin Islands contest, which was open only to Republican voters.
