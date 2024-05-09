Former President Trump’s son is pushing back on President Biden after the Democrat brushed off concerns about the economy and claimed he inherited 9% inflation when he took office.
“What a clown,” Eric Trump wrote on X, sharing a report of Biden’s remarks.
Biden’s factually incorrect claim came during a rare interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday evening, when he was asked about low consumer confidence about the economy, including housing costs going up, real
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- IRS urged to probe tax-exempt groups supporting anti-Israel protests - May 10, 2024
- ‘We are so innocent’: Top 5 moments of Trump trial, from mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels’ testimony - May 10, 2024
- Biden admin’s National Guard ‘power grab’ slammed by former general as governors put up rare united front - May 10, 2024