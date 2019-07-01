Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Webcast

MARIETTA, Pa., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced that the Company plans to hold a live webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:00AM Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. You may listen to the webcast by accessing the event link on the Company’s investor website at http://investors.donegalgroup.com . The Company will release its quarterly results on July 29, 2019 after the closing of regular trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company with insurance subsidiaries offering personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 20 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. Donegal Group Inc. is focused on several primary strategies, including improving its financial performance, utilizing technology to improve its operational efficiency, strategically modernizing its business in order to achieve operational excellence and enhancing its market position to compete effectively.

CONTACT: Jeffrey D. Miller

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (717) 426-1931

E-mail: [email protected]