MARIETTA, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023.

Significant items for third quarter of 2023 (all comparisons to third quarter of 2022):

Net loss of $0.8 million, or 2 cents per Class A share, compared to net loss of $10.4 million, or 33 cents per Class A share

Net premiums earned increased 8.9% to $224.4 million

Net premiums written 1 increased 6.3% to $219.2 million

increased 6.3% to $219.2 million Combined ratio of 104.5%, compared to 109.6%, due to lower commercial lines losses

Net loss included after-tax net investment losses of $1.0 million, or 3 cents per Class A share, compared to $1.9 million, or 6 cents per Class A share

Book value per share of $14.26 at September 30, 2023, compared to $14.85

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income Statement Data Net premiums earned $ 224,393 $ 206,122 8.9 % $ 655,886 $ 609,499 7.6 % Investment income, net 10,536 8,569 23.0 30,143 24,631 22.4 Net investment (losses) gains (1,243 ) (2,358 ) -47.3 930 (10,811 ) NM2 Total revenues 233,928 212,838 9.9 687,870 624,776 10.1 Net (loss) income (805 ) (10,376 ) -92.2 6,396 (5,439 ) NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss)1 176 (8,513 ) NM 5,661 3,102 82.5 Annualized (loss) return on average equity -0.7% -8.4% 7.7 pts 1.8% -1.4% 3.2 pts Per Share Data Net (loss) income – Class A (diluted) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.33 ) -93.9 % $ 0.20 $ (0.17 ) NM Net (loss) income – Class B (0.02 ) (0.30 ) -93.3 0.17 (0.16 ) NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class A (diluted) 0.01 (0.27 ) NM 0.17 0.10 70.0 % Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class B – (0.25 ) NM 0.15 0.08 87.5 Book value 14.26 14.85 -4.0 14.26 14.85 -4.0

1The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

2Not meaningful.

Management Commentary

Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., noted, “We remain focused on the ongoing execution of our strategic plan to build a solid foundation for future growth and consistent profitability, while we continue to navigate significant headwinds impacting the insurance industry. During the third quarter of 2023, we experienced significant improvement in our commercial lines underwriting results compared to the prior-year third quarter. We attribute that improvement in part to a decrease in large commercial property fire losses. On the other hand, our personal lines underwriting results reflected elevated weather-related losses resulting from a substantial increase in the frequency of severe weather events throughout our operating regions that generated the highest quarterly weather-related loss ratio we have recorded in recent years.”

Mr. Burke continued, “During the third quarter of 2023, we completed our deployment of enhanced products and a new agency portal across our 22-state commercial lines geographical footprint as well as additional service capabilities to allow us to compete more effectively for quality small commercial accounts through our independent agents. Conversely, as previously announced, we began to non-renew all commercial policies in Georgia and Alabama. We have also accelerated commercial lines renewal premium increases and other underwriting refinements as part of our ongoing profit improvement initiatives in other regions where we have not achieved targeted profitability levels. Within our personal lines business segment, we continued to implement significant premium rate increases along with other actions to slow the pace of new business writings. We expect to continue to take significant rate increases through the balance of 2023 and into 2024 to ensure that we achieve rate adequacy in this segment. Excluding the markets we are exiting, retention levels in both segments remained consistently high despite the premium rate increases and other underwriting actions we implemented.”

Insurance Operations

Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), two New England states (Maine and New Hampshire), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Net Premiums Earned Commercial lines $ 135,432 $ 130,279 4.0 % $ 399,427 $ 387,042 3.2 % Personal lines 88,961 75,843 17.3 256,460 222,457 15.3 Total net premiums earned $ 224,393 $ 206,122 8.9 % $ 655,887 $ 609,499 7.6 % Net Premiums Written Commercial lines: Automobile $ 37,535 $ 37,330 0.5 % $ 134,853 $ 129,546 4.1 % Workers’ compensation 24,371 24,633 -1.1 85,315 86,873 -1.8 Commercial multi-peril 44,949 46,864 -4.1 147,622 152,178 -3.0 Other 11,639 11,839 -1.7 39,913 39,719 0.5 Total commercial lines 118,494 120,666 -1.8 407,703 408,316 -0.2 Personal lines: Automobile 58,038 48,472 19.7 161,348 135,700 18.9 Homeowners 39,633 34,082 16.3 105,035 90,382 16.2 Other 3,021 3,009 0.4 8,917 8,719 2.3 Total personal lines 100,692 85,563 17.7 275,300 234,801 17.2 Total net premiums written $ 219,186 $ 206,229 6.3 % $ 683,003 $ 643,117 6.2 %

Net Premiums Written

The 6.3% increase in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, as shown in the table above, represents a 1.8% decline in commercial lines net premiums written and 17.7% growth in personal lines net premiums written. The $13.0 million increase in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 included:

Commercial Lines: $2.1 million decrease that we attribute primarily to planned attrition in states we are exiting or have targeted for profit improvement and lower new business writings, offset partially by strong premium retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation.

Personal Lines: $15.1 million increase that we attribute primarily to a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and strong policy retention.

Underwriting Performance

We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines) Loss ratio – core losses 56.7 % 60.8 % 56.0 % 58.8 % Loss ratio – weather-related losses 11.5 9.4 9.1 7.7 Loss ratio – large fire losses 4.9 8.4 5.3 6.6 Loss ratio – net prior-year reserve development -3.3 -3.0 -2.4 -5.0 Loss ratio 69.8 75.6 68.0 68.1 Expense ratio 34.1 33.4 34.9 34.7 Dividend ratio 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 Combined ratio 104.5 % 109.6 % 103.5 % 103.5 % Statutory Combined Ratios Commercial lines: Automobile 86.5 % 107.0 % 94.8 % 98.7 % Workers’ compensation 97.7 105.9 93.1 93.9 Commercial multi-peril 114.8 125.0 113.8 114.9 Other 76.2 85.9 82.7 81.9 Total commercial lines 97.5 112.1 100.2 102.4 Personal lines: Automobile 109.8 103.1 106.1 100.2 Homeowners 128.9 125.0 111.2 118.8 Other 46.4 54.6 81.3 49.9 Total personal lines 119.4 107.8 107.2 103.4 Total lines 105.2 % 110.1 % 102.9 % 102.8 %

Loss Ratio

For the third quarter of 2023, the loss ratio decreased to 69.8%, compared to 75.6% for the third quarter of 2022.

Weather-related losses of $25.7 million, or 11.5 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2023, increased from $19.4 million, or 9.4 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2022. The impact of weather-related loss activity to the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was well above our previous five-year average of 9.3 percentage points for third quarter weather-related losses.

Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the third quarter of 2023 were $11.0 million, or 4.9 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount compared favorably to the large fire losses of $17.4 million, or 8.4 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2022. The reduction was driven by a $6.5 million decrease in commercial property fire losses compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $7.3 million decreased the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2023 by 3.3 percentage points, compared to $6.2 million that decreased the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2022 by 3.0 percentage points. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily relating to reserves for accident years 2019 through 2022 in the commercial automobile, personal automobile and other commercial lines of business.

The core loss ratio, which excludes the impacts of weather-related losses, large fire losses and net development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years, decreased to 56.7% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 60.8% for the third quarter of 2022. The commercial lines core loss ratio for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to 53.7%, compared to 62.1% for the third quarter of 2022, with improvements across all major commercial lines of business. The personal lines core loss ratio for the third quarter of 2023 increased to 61.8%, compared to 58.4% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to continuing inflationary impacts on personal automobile repair and replacement costs.

Expense Ratio

The expense ratio was 34.1% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 33.4% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the expense ratio primarily reflected higher technology costs related to our ongoing systems modernization initiatives.

Investment Operations

Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 95.7% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at September 30, 2023.

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Amount % Amount % (dollars in thousands) Fixed maturities, at carrying value: U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S. government corporations and agencies $ 173,690 13.3 % $ 166,883 12.8 % Obligations of states and political subdivisions 415,607 31.8 422,253 32.4 Corporate securities 396,820 30.4 393,787 30.2 Mortgage-backed securities 265,694 20.3 229,308 17.5 Allowance for expected credit losses (1,359 ) -0.1 – 0.0 Total fixed maturities 1,250,452 95.7 1,212,231 92.9 Equity securities, at fair value 35,464 2.7 35,105 2.7 Short-term investments, at cost 20,370 1.6 57,321 4.4 Total investments $ 1,306,286 100.0 % $ 1,304,657 100.0 % Average investment yield 3.1 % 2.6 % Average tax-equivalent investment yield 3.2 % 2.7 % Average fixed-maturity duration (years) 5.7 5.9

Net investment income of $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 increased 23.0% compared to $8.6 million in net investment income for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net investment income primarily reflected an increase in the average investment yield relative to the prior-year third quarter.

Net investment losses were $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net investment losses for both quarterly periods were primarily related to the net change in unrealized gains or losses in the fair value of equity securities held at the end of the respective periods.

Our book value per share was $14.26 at September 30, 2023, compared to $14.79 at December 31, 2022, with the decrease due in part to after-tax unrealized losses within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during the first nine months of 2023 that reduced our book value by $0.32 per share.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.

Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Premiums Earned to Net Premiums Written Net premiums earned $ 224,393 $ 206,122 8.9 % $ 655,886 $ 609,499 7.6 % Change in net unearned premiums (5,207 ) 107 NM 27,117 33,618 -19.3 Net premiums written $ 219,186 $ 206,229 6.3 % $ 683,003 $ 643,117 6.2 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of net (loss) income to operating income (loss) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Net (loss) income $ (805 ) $ (10,376 ) -92.2 % $ 6,396 $ (5,439 ) NM Investment losses (gains) (after tax) 981 1,863 -47.3 (735 ) 8,541 NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 176 $ (8,513 ) NM $ 5,661 $ 3,102 82.5 % Per Share Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Net (loss) income – Class A (diluted) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.33 ) -93.9 % $ 0.20 $ (0.17 ) NM Investment losses (gains) (after tax) 0.03 0.06 -50.0 (0.03 ) 0.27 NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class A $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) NM $ 0.17 $ 0.10 70.0 % Net (loss) income – Class B $ (0.02 ) $ (0.30 ) -93.3 % $ 0.17 $ (0.16 ) NM Investment losses (gains) (after tax) 0.02 0.05 -60.0 (0.02 ) 0.24 NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class B $ – $ (0.25 ) NM $ 0.15 $ 0.08 87.5 %

The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:

the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;

the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.



The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.

Dividend Information

On October 19, 2023, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.1525 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on November 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2023.

Pre-Recorded Webcast

At approximately 8:30 am EDT on Thursday, October 26, 2023, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary on our quarterly results and general business updates. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at http://investors.donegalgroup.com . A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to our agents and customers.

Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net premiums earned $ 224,393 $ 206,122 Investment income, net of expenses 10,536 8,569 Net investment losses (1,243 ) (2,358 ) Lease income 86 92 Installment payment fees 156 414 Total revenues 233,928 212,839 Net losses and loss expenses 156,683 155,754 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 39,332 35,513 Other underwriting expenses 37,155 33,412 Policyholder dividends 1,399 1,239 Interest 156 71 Other expenses, net 208 219 Total expenses 234,933 226,208 Loss before income tax benefit (1,005 ) (13,369 ) Income tax benefit (200 ) (2,993 ) Net loss $ (805 ) $ (10,376 ) Net loss per common share: Class A – basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.33 ) Class B – basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.30 ) Supplementary Financial Analysts’ Data Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Class A – basic 27,594,973 26,781,374 Class A – diluted 27,665,293 26,974,506 Class B – basic and diluted 5,576,775 5,576,775 Net premiums written $ 219,186 $ 206,229 Book value per common share at end of period $ 14.26 $ 14.85

Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net premiums earned $ 655,886 $ 609,499 Investment income, net of expenses 30,143 24,631 Net investment gains (losses) 930 (10,811 ) Lease income 262 295 Installment payment fees 649 1,162 Total revenues 687,870 624,776 Net losses and loss expenses 446,024 415,246 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 115,065 104,867 Other underwriting expenses 113,715 106,753 Policyholder dividends 4,088 4,177 Interest 464 464 Other expenses, net 969 991 Total expenses 680,325 632,498 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 7,545 (7,722 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,149 (2,283 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,396 $ (5,439 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Class A – basic and diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.17 ) Class B – basic and diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.16 ) Supplementary Financial Analysts’ Data Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Class A – basic 27,390,883 26,216,215 Class A – diluted 27,507,706 26,362,723 Class B – basic and diluted 5,576,775 5,576,775 Net premiums written $ 683,003 $ 643,117 Book value per common share at end of period $ 14.26 $ 14.85