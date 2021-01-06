Donohoe Hospitality Services Announces the Management of the Courtyard by Marriott Bethesda Chevy Chase, MD

Download Hotel Images Here: http://bit.ly/3hIKs0Y

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the addition of the Courtyard by Marriott Bethesda Chevy Chase to its growing portfolio. The 226 guestroom hotel is conveniently located near the National Institutes Health, American University, and vibrant downtown Bethesda.

“The Courtyard Bethesda Chevy Chase is the fifth property we have added to our growing management portfolio in 2020 despite the unprecedented challenges,” said Penny. Our vision remains focused on the long-term strength of our development and brand partners as we prepare to get COVID-19 in our rear-view mirror. Despite radical market changes, Donohoe and its associates continue to lean into our strong corporate culture of integrity and unwavering dedication to excellence. It is this strength, coupled with our reputation with investors and the brands, that is fueling the momentum to grow even in a distressed market,” added Penny.

As 2021 gets underway, Donohoe Hospitality Services is poised for additional expansion with several more hotels expected to come online in the coming months. During the past year Donohoe Hospitality Services has increased its portfolio by 52% and added an additional 981 guest rooms including the newly built Canopy by Hilton Baltimore Harbor Point.

The Courtyard Bethesda Chevy Chase seamlessly blends comfort, convenience and environmental sustainability making it a perfect choice for business or leisure. The hotel features four meeting rooms and outdoor terraces that comprise more than 3,072 square feet of meeting space that can accommodate up to 120 guests. For dining, the hotel’s signature restaurant, Trattoria 5520, serves authentic Italian and American favorites each evening and full American breakfast every morning. The Courtyard Bethesda Chevy Chase is located at 5520 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD. The hotel is 10 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and 25 miles from Washington Dulles International Airport. For more information and reservations visit: www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/wasvy-courtyard-bethesda-chevy-chase/ or call 301-656-1500.

More About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135-year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has five hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maine. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward-looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality.

