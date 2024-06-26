International donors meeting in Brussels say they will commit 7.5 billion euros, about $8.1 billion, in both grants and loans to support Syrians battered by war, poverty, and hunger for the rest of this year and beyond.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Donor fatigue persists as nations commit around $8.1 billion for conflict-hit Syrians - June 25, 2024
- Romance Writers of America files for bankruptcy after tumultuous split spurred by racism allegations - June 24, 2024
- This week: Consumer confidence, Dick’s Sporting Goods earnings and the latest US inflation reading - June 24, 2024