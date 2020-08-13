Donorbox Announces Text-To-Give Beta: Simple and Efficient Text Giving Feature to Increase Funds

Breaking News
San Francisco, USA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Donorbox, the popular fundraising software, announced the release of its latest feature – Text-to-Give for public trial on June 24. Donorbox’s text-to-give beta version will help fundraisers receive donations via mobile quickly and easily!

Text-to-give is a fundraising method that empowers donors to give to organizations and nonprofits via their smartphones. By simply sending a text from their phone’s messaging app, donors can donate to their favorite nonprofits. 

About Text-to-Give

Text-to-give is perfect for fundraising events and gatherings where one-time donations are preferred. When donors are moved to donate, text-to-give is an efficient and immediate solution to put their goodwill into action.

The process of text-to-give is simple. The donor takes out their mobile and sends a text with some basic info. After confirming a few details, the donation is processed and confirmed. .

Quick-donate

Quick-donate is one of the key features of Donorbox’s text-to-give. It allows donors to repeat their last donation without filling out another form or opening any web pages. It’s great for donors who have already donated previously and wish to do so again. 

It is important to note that quick-donate only works for credit card donations (via the Stripe payment method). 

How can nonprofits start using Donorbox’s text-to-give Beta? 

It’s really easy to get started. And, there’s no additional fee to participate in the Donorbox’s text-to-give trial!

Simply send the following information to jimmy at donorbox.org:

  1. Your Donorbox account email
  2. Your organization’s website address
  3. The link to your campaign page that is hosted on Donorbox
  4. The name and contact information of the person who will be responsible for handling the Donorbox text-to-give trial for your organization

The trial will last until August and can be extended for nonprofits upon request.

About Donorbox

Donorbox is a powerful donation software for nonprofits, used by 35,000+ organizations globally. The donation platform helps nonprofits attract more recurring donors and makes the online checkout process effortless.

Learn more about how Donorbox’s text-to-give works here.

Please reach out to our Donorbox team at [email protected] if you have any questions or concerns. For more nonprofit resources and tips, visit our nonprofit blog.

Media Details:
Person Name: Raviraj Hegde, CMO
Company: Donorbox
Website: https://donorbox.org/ 
Contact: [email protected] 

