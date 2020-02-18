‘Don’t be kidnapped by China’: Taiwan tells WHO in bid for separate virus tally

Taiwan urged the World Health Organization on Tuesday not to be “kidnapped” by China, as more countries put travel curbs on its citizens because the health agency groups the island’s coronavirus cases with China in the battle on the outbreak.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicenter; global economic impact spreads - February 18, 2020
- Japan targets HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus; cruise ship evacuations continue - February 18, 2020
- New French health minister: ‘Credible risk’ of coronavirus pandemic - February 18, 2020