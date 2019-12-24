Don’t let Church failings distance you from God, Pope says on Christmas Eve

Pope Francis led the world’s 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into Christmas on Tuesday, urging them not to let the Church’s failings lead them away from accepting God’s love.
