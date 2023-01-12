Application Deadline is March 31, 2023

AUSTIN, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AUSTIN – The Don’t mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year.

Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.

Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May 2023. The 2023 scholarship contest awards are sponsored by iHeart Media and Ozarka.

“It’s imperative that future generations understand they are empowered to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment and communities into ones that are litter-free,” said Martha Martin, section director of services, projects and campaigns.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

To apply for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. (CST) March 31, 2023.

