Don’t Miss Out on the New Year’s Hottest Ownership Opportunities at Beautiful Christopher Homes at Ladera Ranch

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Make the most of the New Year and take advantage of prime ownership opportunities at the stunning Christopher Homes at Ladera Ranch, the only new homes in this coveted location. With 2018 just beginning, now is the time to purchase one of 36 beautiful single-family homes designed by award-winning architects, each showcasing modern floorplans and superb craftsmanship. Grand interiors are highlighted by flowing, open living areas with large great rooms for socializing; gourmet kitchens with oversized islands; downstairs bedroom suites for visiting guests; luxurious master suites with dual walk-in closets; versatile upper level lofts; large California Rooms for outdoor entertaining; and the convenience of smart-home automation. The setting within Orange County’s premier master-planned community heightens the appeal even more, where family-friendly parks, extraordinary recreational amenities, beautiful hiking trails and highly rated schools inspire an enviable way of life.

To start your New Year off with a spectacular home at Christopher Homes at Ladera Ranch, visit the sales gallery and tour the models before the best locations are gone. For immediate details, go to www.christopher-homes.com now.

“This gorgeous residential collection offers some of the most desirable single-family floorplans in the area with expansive interiors, indoor-outdoor living and design elements that accommodate true modern living,” said Jaime Todd, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Christopher Homes. “Visit the Christopher Homes at Ladera Ranch sales gallery soon to find your ideal new home and make 2018 a year to remember.”

Christopher Homes at Ladera Ranch offers two breathtaking single-family detached floorplans that easily surpass the high expectations of today’s homebuyers. Spanning from approximately 2,820 to 2,934 square feet, exquisitely appointed interiors showcase four to five bedrooms, three to five baths and two-car garages. Homes are distinguished by unique features, ranging from charming porches, outdoor decks and inviting lofts to an optional outdoor kitchen at the California Room, optional fireplaces and more. Prices start from the $1 millions.

The dynamic Ladera Ranch setting offers a wonderful way of life, where residents have access to beautiful community clubhouses with pools, as well as tennis courts, tot lots, barbecues, miles of walking/hiking trails, a dog park, amenity-rich parks with sports complexes and water plunges, plus much more. The Shops at Mission Viejo provide upscale retail and dining fun while attractions like the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club offers challenging play on the 18-hole championship length course.

Residents with children appreciate inclusion in the top-rated Capistrano Unified School District’s Oso Grande Elementary School, which is within walking distance of Christopher Homes, as well as the state-of-the-art Ladera Ranch Middle School and the highly regarded San Juan Hills High School.

Christopher Development Group and Christopher Homes are privately held companies with offices in Newport Beach, California. Christopher Homes is known for residential building excellence. They have a 25-year history of building new homes and master-planned communities throughout Southern California. Founder, President and CEO Christopher Gibbs is directly responsible for building more than 15,000 new homes in communities including the Huntington SeaCliff planned communities in Huntington Beach, Westridge in La Habra and Rosedale in the San Gabriel Valley.

To visit the model homes and Sales Office at Christopher Homes at Ladera Ranch from the I-5 freeway, exit Crown Valley Parkway and head east. Turn right on O’Neill Drive and head south to the Sienna Parkway roundabout. Use the third exit on the roundabout onto Sienna Parkway and make your first right onto Hannah Lane to enter the community. Turn right onto Molly Loop and the model homes will be on your right.

From Ortega Highway, turn onto Antonio Parkway and head north. Turn left on O’Neill Drive and proceed to the Sienna Parkway roundabout. Use the first exit on the roundabout onto Sienna Parkway and make your first right onto Hannah Lane to enter the community. Turn right onto Molly Loop and model the homes will be on your right.

Those interested are encouraged to follow Christopher Homes on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit www.christopher-homes.com for more information.

Prices are effective as of the date of publication.

CONTACT:

Tenoka Banks – [email protected]

(949) 417-1799

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/046b83a9-9fd4-4ea1-b8f5-2128bb873ba8