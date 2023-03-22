— Includes Special Welcome By Renouned Actor/Tv Host Mario Lopez! —

MIAMI, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tune in on Sunday March 26th at 3pm on Vme TV for an exclusive broadcast event: Un Cafecito Sin Nervios, A Conversation on Protecting Our Middle Schoolers’ Mental Health. The show is part of the Sound It Out campaign, created by the Ad Council and Pivotal Ventures, with guidance from a panel of leading mental health experts. Sound It Out uses the power of music to help parents and caregivers have meaningful conversations with their middle schoolers about emotional wellbeing.

The Vme TV-sponsored, nationally televised show will bring awareness to the ongoing mental health crisis among our nation’s Latino youth. According to the CDC, young adolescents (ages 10-14) are experiencing increased rates of mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, yet many do not receive the help or resources they need. The Latino community is significantly more affected due to the misconceptions surrounding mental health. Viewers will receive tips, and resources to help parents and caregivers have open conversations with their kids about their emotional wellbeing and how they are feeling. “Middle school can be a challenging and stressful time for many children,” said Michael Fernandez, VP of Marketing for Vme TV. “Our program aims to provide valuable information and resources to parents and families, so they can better understand and support their children’s mental health needs.”

The show features nationally recognized community leaders Amy Hinojosa, President and CEO of Mana National, a Latina Organization; Nicolás Peña, Communications and Programs Specialist for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation; and Alma Lopez, 2022 American School Counselor Association Counselor of the Year. It also includes a welcome video by actor and TV host Mario Lopez.

“As fathers, parents, grandparents, tios, and tias, it’s essential that we take responsibility to see if our children need help, and to make sure that they’re heard,” said Mario Lopez, a father of three. “By talking with them about their emotional well-being we can help them better understand and process their emotions when they’re feeling sad, angry, or anxious.”

Un Cafecito Sin Nervios will air on Vme TV on March 26th, 2023 at 3 PM ET. Find your local Vme channel at VmeTV.com/Donde-Sintonizar. If you don’t have Vme, you can watch the program on Vme TV’s YouTube channel YouTube.com/@VmeTVcom.

This event is made possible by Pivotal Ventures for their support of Sound It Out, the Huntsman Mental Health Institute for their founding investment in the Ad Council’s Mental Health Initiative, and community partners Latinovations, MANA, a Latina organization and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Together, we will help raise awareness about this important topic within the Latino community to help change social norms and encourage people to take a proactive approach to their mental health.

