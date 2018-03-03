MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Donald Trump may be president of the United States but his words do not necessarily carry the weight of the U.S. government at the biggest trade shake-up he is pushing. Sometimes, it is better to block them out and carry on, participants say.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Don’t react’: trade experts look past Trump noise at NAFTA talks - March 3, 2018
- Trump threatens to tax European auto imports - March 3, 2018
- Unidentified man shoots, kills self near White House: Secret Service - March 3, 2018