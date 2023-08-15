Tustin, CA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, is proud to announce partnership with Doomlings, a delightful card game for the end of the world! Utilizing Freeze Tag’s Eventzee scavenger hunt app, Doomlings was able to majorly boost their booth traffic at Gen Con 2023! Gen Con 2023 was a whirlwind of excitement and innovation for tabletop gaming enthusiasts! Amidst the bustling crowds and array of games, Doomlings, the exciting card game that brings quirky creatures to life, stood out from the crowd! How, you might be asking? By teaming up with the Eventzee App! This collaboration between Doomlings and Eventzee massively elevated the experience for attendees which led to a substantial increase in booth traffic for Doomlings.

Doomlings has always been about delivering an immersive and interactive gaming experience, and teaming up with Eventzee proved to be the perfect partnership to achieve this goal! The combination of Doomlings’ whimsical world and Eventzee’s cutting-edge scavenger hunt platform was the perfect fit to enable Doomlings to shine at Gen Con, and to draw in thousands of attendees to their booth.

Doomlings leveraged Eventzee’s capabilities to create a series of engaging challenges and activities that seamlessly integrated with their booth setup. Attendees were invited to embark on a journey through the Doomlings universe by exploring the convention area, hunting for over-sized character cards with QR codes. Players scanned the QR cards to qualify for prizes, such as taking a free spin at a giant pinwheel located at the Doomlings booth. This gamified approach transformed booth traffic into an exciting quest, encouraging attendees to fully explore the Doomlings experience!

The challenges and activities weren’t just fun diversions; they were carefully crafted to offer attendees an interactive learning experience. As participants tackled the challenges, they gained a deeper understanding of Doomlings’ gameplay mechanics, lore, and intricacies. This interactive learning approach not only made booth traffic more meaningful but also ensured that attendees left with a profound connection to the game.

“Doomlings’ use of the Eventzee App at Gen Con 2023 was a total game-changer,” said Chief Operations Officer Eric McCoy. “By transforming booth traffic into an immersive quest, we not only showcased the unique charm of our game, but also set a new standard for engaging with our fans at future conventions.”

This collaboration serves as a shining example of how Eventzee can elevate the convention experience and create lasting connections between gamers and the worlds they love!

About Doomlings

Doomlings is a delightful card game for the end of the world. It was crowdfunded on Kickstarter in 2021 by over 10,000 backers and raised over $1M in pledges and pre-orders, putting it in the top tenth of 1% of Kickstarter campaigns of all time. Today it’s been played in over 80 countries, and is available in 5500 stores, including Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble. Doomlings recently launched Overlush, the space’s first-ever Mystery Expansion for a tabletop game, as well as a line of plushies, as it continues to expand into a 360 degree multimedia brand. More at doomlings.com

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with more than 12 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world. Our Eventzee platform offers a fully customizable gaming solution that allows organizations and businesses to create branded virtual, physical and hybrid scavenger hunts for their customers and constituents. Freeze Tag’s other games include WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,400 beautifully drawn digital cards, and Painted Rocks App, a new and innovative way to track, share, and find painted and kindness rocks through an interactive map, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com.

